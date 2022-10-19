J&K LG Takes On Farooq Abdullah Over 'justice' Remark; Reiterates Resolve To End Terrorism

Taking a veiled swipe at NC president Farooq Abdullah, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha asserted that terror incidents have reduced after the abrogation of Article 370. Speaking at a ceremony to release the book 'The Slum Queen' by Rouble Negi on Tuesday, he disapproved of Abdullah's contention that targeting killings in J&K won't stop unless "justice is delivered". Recalling the spate of murders of Kashmiri Hindus and Sikhs which took place during the NC chief's tenure as the J&K CM, Sinha cited data to show that terrorism is on the wane.

Manoj Sinha said, "Some people are talking about justice. Justice for whom? You may have read about a recent incident. A Taliban commander was infamous for his indiscriminate murders. He would carry out a terrorist attack on hospitals, schools and the crowd gathered for mourning. Someone asked him the reason for his reckless murders and whether he had a moral ground to defend this. The Taliban commander honestly admitted that they don't do public service. We can't give water, roads, schools, or hospitals. We can only give a sense of security to people. But we can't give a sense of security unless we foment insecurity."

He added, "Questions are being raised over the assertion that terrorism will be finished after the abrogation of Article 370. If you look at the figures, terrorism has reduced quite a lot. It is true that some innocent people have been killed. But it is also true that every attempt is being made to finish the ecosystem that was formed since a long time whether in business or government."

"I feel satisfied that in the last two and a half years, not even one innocent person has died because of the bullet of police or security personnel. In case of any doubt, an attempt has been made to take the strictest possible action. If I reveal the figures, people will be stunned," he elaborated.

Farooq Abdullah stokes row

After Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was murdered in broad daylight by terrorists in Shopian, Farooq Abdullah told the media, "The killings will never stop till justice is delivered. Earlier, they used to blame Article 370 for everything now that it has been removed then why such incidents are still happening in the valley? Who is responsible for this, tell me. If the situation had actually improved as they say then this Pandit wouldn’t have been killed". Meanwhile, PDP supremo Mehbooba Mufti claimed that there was no sense of security and dignity for anyone living in J&K.