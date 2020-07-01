J&K Lt. Guv. Calls On Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Situation Along LoC Discussed

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. As per sources, Murmu briefed him about the prevailing situation along the Line of Control and the International Border. Sources added that the Amarnath Yatra arrangements were also discussed in the meeting. This assumes significance as the security forces had busted a major plot by Pakistan-based outfits to target the Amarnath Yatra in 2019. Several landmines and a sniper rifle were recovered from the terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Girish Chandra Murmu called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/SIu2ZjXyj7 — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) July 1, 2020

Read: Kashmir Will Soon Be 'terror-free' Like Jammu: MoS Home Kishan Reddy

Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh

Amid the tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control, Rajnath Singh and Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Naravane shall visit Ladakh on July 3. During this visit, they will review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh. As per sources, senior Defence officials including the Northern Army Commander will accompany Singh and the COAS.

This will be Singh's first visit to Ladakh since the faceoff with China commenced. On the other hand, General Naravane had visited Ladakh for two days in the previous week to take stock of the on-ground situation. He also interacted with the soldiers injured in the LAC violent faceoff at the Military Hospital in Leh.

Sopore terror attack

Addressing the media earlier in the day, J&K IG Vijay Kumar revealed details about the Sopore terror attack in which a three-year-old child was miraculously rescued by the police. He mentioned that two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists opened fire at the CRPF party resulting in the martyrdom of one CRPF jawan and injuries to three other personnel. Moreover, he informed the reporters that a 65-year-old civilian who was travelling with his grandson also passed away after being hit by a bullet. Rubbishing the rumours that the CRPF personnel killed the aforesaid civilian, Kumar contended that people must appreciate how the police rescued the three-year-old child risking their life.

&K IG Vijay Kumar remarked, "At 7.30 am in the morning today, the CRPF was going to Model Town in Sopore like daily... When the CRPF jawan was deboarding from the vehicle, there was firing from the mosque. In this incident, one CRPF jawan was martyred and three personnel were injured. A 65-year-old man named Bashir along with a small child in a car was passing away. He lost his life when he got hit by a bullet while trying to flee with the child after getting out of the car. People are spreading rumours. Due to the fear of terrorists, his son too released a video that is false. I want to tell you that the police rescued the child despite the firing, risking their own life in the process. The family members should appreciate the police's action."

Read: 116 Terrorists Killed In Hinterland Of The Kashmir Valley In 6 Months: J&K Police

[Image credits: @DefenceMinIndia (Twitter)]