J&K Lt Guv Manoj Sinha To Meet HM Shah In Delhi; Likely To Decide On Annual Amarnath Yatra

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will be in New Delhi for two days where he is likely to meet home minister Amit Shah along with other top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per sources, the agenda of the meeting is Amarnath yatra, and a discussion on the necessary COVID prevention guideline to be formulated for the same. So far, the Amarnath Yathra is expected to begin on June 28th.

This will be the second meeting of the lieutenant governor with the Home Minister this month as earlier Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir on June 06, 2021.

After the security review meeting in New Delhi, MOS Home G Kishan Reddy also came to Jammu on the 13th where he held another review meeting with top officials of Jammu and Kashmir police and other security agencies and later discussed the same with the Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan.

The earlier meet with Amit Shah

On June 6, Home Minister Amit Shah had reviewed the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. In the meeting held in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the targeting of political persons by terrorists in the Valley, delimitation and Amarnath Yatra were also discussed. During this, serious consultations were also held on the issue of security of local BJP leaders and workers in the Valley.

During this meeting, the security arrangements for the yatra were also reviewed in view of the preparations. However, sources in the Amarnath Shrine Board said that the decision has been taken in principle not to conduct the yatra, but the stand of the Home Ministry will be final.

Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is a trek through the mountains of south Kashmir Himalayas to the Holy Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji made available only in the months between July to August.

The 56-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Himalayan Cave shrine is expected to begin on June 28 and culminate on August 22. But, in April, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) has decided to temporarily suspend the registration, considering the COVID pandemic situation across the country.

