J&K: Massive Setback For Apni Party, 12 Members Quit In Support Of Ghulam Nabi Azad

In a massive jolt to Apni Party, twelve of its members resigned from the party on Monday in support of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. In the resignation letter addressed to the Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, the members informed him about the exit and expressed their intention of framing a new party with Ghulam Nabi Azad. Notably, Azad's exit from Congress has gained him support not only from Congress but also from leaders of other parties like-- National Conference, PDP, and Apni Party.

"We the following members and office bears of J&K Apni Party are submitting our resignation to the party President Altaf Bukhari and intend to frame a new party in consultation with Ghulam Nabi Azad," the resignation letter stated.

12 Members of Apni Party quit in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

Asgar Hussain Khanday, District President Apni Party

Verinder Kumar Sharma, District Gen Secy Apni Party

Promila Sharma, District Vice President Mahila Morcha Apni Party

Mushtaq Ahmed Hajam, Block President Apni Party Thathri

Javed Iqbal Butt, Senior Vice President Block Thathri

Gh Haider, Block Vice President, Apni Party

Javed Ahmed, Block Secy Apni Party

Gh Hussain Zargar, Gen Secy Block Thathri

Ashiq Hussain Butt, Secretary Apni Party

Nisar Ahmed Zargar, Member Panchayat & Block Secy Apni Party

Abdul Kabir, Member Panchayat Thathri A & Jt Secy Apni Party

Mohd Ashraf, Member Panchayat Thathri A & Office bearer Apni Party

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in the day, Congress former MLC from Kathua along with his supporters, Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Mahila Morcha's state head Prabha Salathia, several members of the District Development Council, and other committees also submitted their resignation letters to the JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool. They all have also resigned from the primary membership of Congress.

Ghulam Nabi Azad to float own party in J&K

As per the sources, the former J&K Chief Minister will launch his party in September this year and will visit Jammu to meet his well-wishers before making an official announcement. Speaking on his future course of action, Azad told reporters, "I am in no hurry as of now to launch a national party but keeping in mind that elections are likely to be held in Jammu and Kashmir, I have decided to launch a unit there soon."

Refusing to be dragged into any discussion over his resignation, Azad said, "I have thought about this decision for long and there is no going back." On Friday, Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the primary membership of the Sonia Gandhi-led party. In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad exposed Congress and cited several reasons behind the failure of the grand old party.

(Image: ANI/AltafBukhari-Facebook)