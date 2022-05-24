The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday dropped the 'Sher-i-Kashmir (Sheikh Mohd Abdullah)' from Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service and said that it will be replaced with the National Emblem of the Government of India. Following the decision, the J&K National Conference has now come forward to condemn the decision. Slamming the government, the NC termed the decision to replace party founder Sheikh Abdullah’s image from the medal as 'unfortunate'.

In its first response to the J&K medal row, NC condemned the government's decision to rename the medal and said that the administration was taking “Neech” decisions. Speaking about the removal of Sheikh Abdullah’s image from the medal and embossing of the National Emblem, NC Provincial Secretary, Sheikh Bashir said that the move was taken to defame the NC founder. “This is an unfortunate decision,” he said.

“This decision is taken to defame National Conference and Sheikh Abdullah. The Governments in J&K did this to recognise his contribution post his death. He took historic decisions,” Bashir said in a statement. Further slamming the government over the decision, the NC Provincial Secretary said that the move won’t help anyone. “They are taking ‘Neech’ decisions now. These decisions are raising questions in minds of today’s generations. This won’t help anyone. This won’t erase National Conference and Sheikh Abdullah,” he further added while lauding the historic rules placed by Sheikh Abdullah in J&K.

J&K drops 'Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohd Abdullah' from Police medal

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday dropped Sheikh Abdullah from Police Medal for Gallantry and meritorious service. Now, the National Emblem of the Government of India will be embossed on one side of the medal. Notably, 'Sher-i-Kashmir; was a reference to National Conference founder and former J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who is the father of NC Chief Farooq Abdullah and grandfather of Omar Abdullah.

On the other side of the medal, which was inscribed with the J&K State Emblem, will be inscribed with Jammu and Kashmir Police medal for gallantry and Police medal for meritorious service. On Republic Day 2022, 115 police personnel, including three Inspectors Generals of Police (IGPs), were conferred Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service (JKPMMS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry (JKPMG).

