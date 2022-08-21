J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Under House Arrest; Attacks BJP-led Centre

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she has been put under house arrest in her official residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief claimed she was put under house arrest to stop her from visiting the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat who was recently shot dead by terrorists in Shopian.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti posted pictures of the locked gates of her residence in the Gupkar area and a CRPF vehicle parked outside. She said the Centre’s “callous policies” have led to targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits.

“GOI wants to push the plight of Kashmiri Pandits under the rug because its their callous policies that have led to unfortunate targeted killings of those who chose not to flee. Projecting us mainstream as their enemy is why I've been placed under house arrest today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mufti said her attempts to visit Bhat’s family at Chotigam were “scuttled” by the administration. “The same administration claims that locking us up is for our own security while they themselves visit every nook and corner of the Valley,” she said.

J&K forces seal terrorist's house in Shopian

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sealed the house of a terrorist in Shopian who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in the district. His father and three brothers were also arrested by police for sheltering him.

According to police, terrorist Adil Wani killed Kashmir Pandit Sunil Kumar Bhat in an apple orchard in Shopian on Tuesday and later took shelter at his home in Kutpora.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemned the incident and stated that the Union Government was behaving like an "ostrich with its head buried deep under the sand." "Every resident of J&K has become cannon fodder in Delhi’s quest for ‘manufactured normalcy’," she said.

Kashmiri Pandits serving in Kashmir on Wednesday held a massive protest against the murder of their community member in Shopian and pressed that the employees in the valley under the Prime Minister's package be relocated to Jammu in view of selective and targeted killings.

(With agency inputs)