J&K: Mehbooba Mufti Demands Judicial Probe In Hyderpora Encounter; Stages Protest

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday held a protest demanding a judicial probe into the Hyderpora encounter. The PDP leader along with party workers held a protest march to Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s residence against the alleged killing of civilians in the Hyderpora encounter. Mufti on Saturday hit out at the J&K administration and demanded L-G Sinha to take responsibility for the killings in the Hyderpora encounter.

The PDP chief has now held a protest march against the Hyderpora encounter. The party workers joined the protest march that started from Mufti’s residence. The PDP leader, while speaking to reporters during the march, alleged that three civilians were killed in the encounter that took place in Hyderpora. The PDP chief demanded a judicial inquiry into the encounter.

“They will have to return the bodies and give compensation. L-G will have to apologize. There should be a judicial probe,” Mufti said. “The administration in J&K doesn’t allow people to talk, protest, and have kept all doors closed. The administration must apologise to the people of J&K for the killing of three innocent civilians,” Mufti added. The PDP leader further claimed that all three killed in the encounter by the security forces were wrongly accused of being militants.

Furthermore, Mehbooba Mufti accused the security forces of targeting civilians. “They claim that they killed a militant. We doubt it, we didn’t see a militant face or a dead body in the encounter. We don’t know anything anymore; the forces are killing whoever they want. Mufti’s demand for a judicial probe into the encounter comes when interrogations relating to the magisterial probe ordered by the J&K L-G already started.

J&K L-G orders magisterial inquiry in Hyderpora encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 18 informed that the magisterial inquiry will be conducted in the Hyderpora encounter case by an officer of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) rank. Additionally, the L-G's office assured that his administration will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner. The L-G's office has also reiterated its commitment to protecting the lives of innocent civilians.

After setting up a magisterial inquiry in the encounter, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday gave the enquiring team, headed by an officer of Additional District Magistrate, 10 days’ time for the completion of the case. A statement issued in this regard urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who are in the 'knowledge of the encounter and willing to record their statement', to visit the Office of the Additional District Magistrate so that the inquiry can be completed within the stipulated time of 10 days.

Hyderpora encounter

On November 15, two civilians were among four killed during the cross-fire between the militants and the security forces in Hyderapora. The encounter turned controversial with two civilians including the owner of the commercial complex being killed though the police claimed that businessmen were terror group supporters. Initially, the police informed that Mohammad Altaf Bhat, a prominent businessman, and Dr Mudasir Gul, a doctor-turned-businessman, were killed by terrorists but later stated that they might have killed them in the crossfire.

Image: PTI