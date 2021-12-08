J&K: Mehbooba Mufti To Not Contest Polls Until Article 370 Is Restored; PDP Still In Fray

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti reiterated that she will not contest any election until Article 370 is restored in Jammu & Kashmir. At the same time, she made it clear that PDP will remain in the poll fray to ensure that other parties do not occupy the political space.

Observing that Mahatma Gandhi's India is turning into Nathuram Godse's India, Mufti backed the demand to revoke the Armed Forces Special Power Act from the areas in which the incidence of terror activities is less.

Former J&K CM Mufti said, "Of course, we are going to fight elections, we will not cede any space to them, I won't be fighting elections till Article 370 is restored".

After the untimely death of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in January 2016, she was sworn in as the CM of the NDA government on April 4, 2016. However, her stint came to an end on June 19, 2018, after BJP pulled out of the alliance. With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the revocation of statehood, elections were further delayed.

Article 370 abrogation & formation of PAGD

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months.

After leaders such as former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were released after months of detention, 6 political parties joined hands to form the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in August 2020.

The principle aim of this alliance is to strive for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, and statehood. Subsequently, PAGD emerged as the single-largest party in the first-ever District Development Council polls in J&K by bagging 110 seats. Chairing an all-party meeting on June 24, PM Modi promised that J&K will get an elected government after the delimitation process is over.