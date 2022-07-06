J&K: NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Insults National Flag; Says 'keep That At Your Home'

Ahead of Independence Day next month, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday allegedly insulted the Tricolour. He told a journalist to keep the national flag at his home.

"Sir, Tricolour at every home. What are your views on it?" a journalist asked Abdullah. In a derogatory tone, the NC leader replied, "Keep that (Tricolour) at your home."

On Monday, Abdullah had said that the government of the time can hoist the Tiranga from every house. "They have the final say. But it would be great when people of fly the tricolour on their own and not due to diktats," he said.

Restoring constitutional rights of J&K people will ensure peace: Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah on Friday said that peace in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be achieved by feeding bitter medicines to the people but only by restoring their "fettered" constitutional rights.

"Peace in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be achieved by feeding bitter medicines to our people. It can only be achieved by restoring their fettered constitutional and democratic rights," Abdullah said.

"It is our obligation, as responsible citizens, to light the candle of democracy again in J-K and there is a need for a united, constitutional and democratic struggle for the restoration of people's abridged constitutional, democratic and human rights. I see no way of achieving anything in J-K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society," he said.

It should also be mentioned that NC and Membooba Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) - major constituents of the Gupkar Alliance - have announced that the group will be contesting the assembly polls together.