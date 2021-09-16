J&K Neta Mir Junaid 'denied Entry At Delhi Restaurant For Wearing Indian Attire'

Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party President Mir Junaid on Thursday made some serious allegations against a Delhi restaurant in a series of tweets. The JKWP chief accused a South Delhi based restaurant - We Qutub - of denying him entry because he was wearing 'Indian attire'.

Junaid alleged that the restaurant discriminated against him on the basis of his attire and religion and demanded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to take cognisance of the matter, requesting him to take stern action against the regressive policy of the dining group.

J&K Workers Party Chief alleges being discriminated at a Delhi restaurant

Mir Junaid, who has emerged as a young Kashmiri politician, in his tweet pointed out that despite gaining Independence from the British decades ago, we are still obsessed with western supremacy. We are still governed by the way the west behaves, and have not been able to establish respect for our own culture, he said. In a series of tweets, he wrote, “It is a shame to see that after 75 years of independence, our obsession with western supremacy isn’t leaving us. Yesternight I went to a restaurant - We Qutub in South Delhi & was denied entry for wearing an Indian dress.”

He tagged Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & Home Minister Amit Shah in the Tweet.

In a series of tweets, he further added, that at the time when we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', we cannot expect to be discriminated on the basis of our attire, that too in the national capital. Opining on the imposition of the western culture, he asked if it is important to dress in western attire to eat in a restaurant?

He wrote, “On one side we are celebrating the #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav & on the other discrimination on the basis of the dress code is being done by a restaurant in the heart of the national capital. Does this country need to dress in western attire to eat at a restaurant?”

Further making his argument, he shared a news article, citing that a similar incident occurred with a Sikh man at the same restaurant. The Sikh fashion designer Param Sahib had earlier accused that the staff at the We Qutub misbehaved with him and his friend because of his religion and attire. He wrote, “I came across another case regarding the same restaurant in which a Sikh Guy wasn’t allowed entry because of his beard & turban. This is shameful to see in free India. The authorities must take cognisance on this issue.”

Image: ANI/ Twitter