J&K NPP Leader Balwant Mankotia hurls Inappropriate Remark Against Union Min Smriti Irani

National Panther's Party leader Balwant Mankotia has made a sexist remark against Union Minister Smriti Irani for campaigning in DDC polls in Udhampur. He said that women who do not belong to a proper family are being sent by BJP to campaign in Jammu and Kashmir. He abused Irani and said that "women who dance" are BJP's star campaigners. Mankotia also sought votes for his party stating that only his party can safeguard the land rights in J&K.

Balwant Mankotia said, "BJP is bringing women to campaign for DDC polls. Women who have no one in their family, who do not belong to proper family, who dance in Delhi and who apply lipstick, BJP people listen to them and they are sent here to campaign."

Smriti Irani's campaign for DDC polls

On December 5, Union minister Smriti Irani addressed gatherings at Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Chowk in Miran Sahib and Majua village in Bishnah area of Jammu district for the district development council elections. She said that the BJP had "proved" its commitment to the society in the most difficult times, while the "Gupkar gang" only served their own personal families during the period. Irani claimed that the development was "unprecedented" in Jammu and Kashmir with the incessant funds for development from the Modi government. She alleged that the leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was disturbed as their generations-old "business" had stopped.

According to Irani, the BJP has proved its commitment to society and humankind in the most difficult times, whereas the PAGD leaders only served their own personal families during the period. She accused the PAGD of cheating people and being involved in "scams" like the Roshni land case.

District Development Council elections

The DDC polls are being conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. Requisite amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and J&K Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996, have enabled the setting up of District Development Councils, the members of which shall be directly elected by voters in the Union Territory. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

Addressing a press briefing, State Election Commissioner KK Sharma stated that the delimitation has been done for the respective constituencies and 280 DDCs have been identified across the Union Territory. The electoral rolls used in the Sarpanch and Panch elections that have been updated on January 1, 2020, are being used for the DDC elections. Moreover, 25,000 central paramilitary personnel drawn from CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB are being sent by the Centre for providing security cover during the polls.

