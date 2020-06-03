J&K: Omar Abdullah Lauds Revocation Of PSA On Shah Fsesal, 2 PDP Leaders

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of IAS topper-turned-politician Shah Faesal, and two People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders Sartaj Madni and Peer Mansoor, who were under detention since August 5 last year. District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said that the PSA of the three politicians has been revoked and they are likely to be set free any time from now.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed the release of Shah Faesal and the two other PDP leaders. The trio were detained under PSA last year soon after the Modi government revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and chopped it into two separate union territories in August last year.

Omar hails release

Taking to Twitter, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah hailed the release even as he demanded setting free other leaders including Ali Mohammad Sagar, Hilal Lone, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Good to hear @shahfaesal, Peer Mansoor & Sartaj Madani have been released from their unjust PSA detention. Disappointed that @MehboobaMufti, Sagar Sb & Hilal Lone continue to be detained. It’s high time they are set free as well. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 3, 2020

Not to mention the many others under informal “house arrest” for the last 10 months. It’s time the rule of law is applied to all equally & these leaders are allowed to leave their homes without their “guards” locking them inside without cause, justification or any detention order — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 3, 2020

Mufti still under detention

Pertinently, on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent PSA against Mufti and Omar, a day before their detention was supposed to end. While Farooq and Omar were released in March, Mufti continues to remain detained. Mehbooba Mufti was slapped with Public Safety Act (PSA) for “working with separatists”.

The PSA dossier prepared by the police against 60-year-old Mehbooba mentions her tweets in the run-up to abrogation of Article 370 citing “lynchings” and “highway blockade” among others. It also accuses her of promoting separatism corroborated by ‘several confidential reports’ filed by agencies. The dossier also cites Mehbooba’s political journey especially the last 10 years for ‘provocative statements’ that led to ‘incitement of violence.’

It also terms the creation of the PDP as ‘dubious.’ “Green color of party flag reflects radical origin,” it adds. She has also been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organizations like Jamaat-e-Islamia J&K, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

