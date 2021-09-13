Last Updated:

J&K: Omar Abdullah Prays For Martyr Arshid Mir's Family, Thousands Gather For Last Rites

Young sub-inspector Arshad Mir was shot by terrorists from behind when he was walking on lane in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. He was declared dead in hospital.

Reacting to the brutal killing of Jammu & Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Arshad Arshid Mir, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday said 'sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector'. Meanwhile, JKNC's official Twitter account also 'strongly condemned' the killing. Captured in CCTV footage, Ahmad was shot dead from behind with a point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area. 

"A young life with so much promise, another grieving family," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

The JKNC also offered 'sincere condolences' to the family of the martyr and prayed for their strength. 

Jammu and Kashmir Congress also released a statement terming the incident as 'mindless, unfortunate and inhuman'. The Congress party in valley has also demanded strong action against the 'barbaric' murder of the young police officer. JKPCC also shared 'deepest condolences to the bereaved family'. 

Thousands gathered to pay respect to the Martyr

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday shared visuals of thousands who gathered for the last rites of the martyred police officer. 

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha denounced the brutal murder of Police Officer and assured that they will be punished for the act.

In a tweet, JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the killing and expressed sadness. 

Further, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh described the officer as 'brave and young who was at the threshold of service'. Further lashing at the terrorists he added that those behind the killing of sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad in Khanyar locality in Srinagar have been identified and will be brought to justice soon. He also called the killing of the youth cop very tragic. 

"We have lost a brave young officer who was just at the threshold of service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for a check-up of the accused person and while coming back from the hospital, he was shot," Singh informed.

Arshid Mir's murder

Caught on CCTV camera, Ahmad was shot dead from point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The terrorist attack took place when the martyr was walking in a lane. A very young probationary officer, Arshid was immediately rushed to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in Soura where he succumbed to his injuries. The wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred cop was performed in Srinagar. The Director-General of police said that the perpetrators of the heinous crime have been identified and will be brought to justice.

