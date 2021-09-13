J&K: Omar Abdullah Prays For Martyr Arshid Mir's Family, Thousands Gather For Last Rites

Reacting to the brutal killing of Jammu & Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector Arshad Arshid Mir, Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday said 'sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector'. Meanwhile, JKNC's official Twitter account also 'strongly condemned' the killing. Captured in CCTV footage, Ahmad was shot dead from behind with a point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area.

"A young life with so much promise, another grieving family," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 12, 2021

The JKNC also offered 'sincere condolences' to the family of the martyr and prayed for their strength.

Strongly condemn the killing of SI Arshid Ahmad in a dastardly act of senseless violence. We express our sincere condolences to the family members of the fearless policeman killed in the line of duty. May his soul rest in peace & the family find strength to face the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/TkySaLtonR — JKNC (@JKNC_) September 12, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Congress also released a statement terming the incident as 'mindless, unfortunate and inhuman'. The Congress party in valley has also demanded strong action against the 'barbaric' murder of the young police officer. JKPCC also shared 'deepest condolences to the bereaved family'.

Killing of Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmad at Khanyar highly condemnable, mindless inhuman :- J&K Congress



JKPCC President Shri @GAMIR_INC also condemned killing and demanded strict action against killers. pic.twitter.com/X2gCqmOHmu — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) September 12, 2021

Thousands gathered to pay respect to the Martyr

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday shared visuals of thousands who gathered for the last rites of the martyred police officer.

Dead body of newly recruited Sub inspector martyred in Srinagar in a terror attack today reached his home at kupwara for his last rites last evening. pic.twitter.com/6fPjvMSE5n — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) September 13, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha denounced the brutal murder of Police Officer and assured that they will be punished for the act.

I strongly condemn brutal killing of our braveheart Police Officer Arshad Ashraf Mir by terrorists. This is a handiwork of enemies of humanity & peace. His supreme sacrifice won't go in vain, terrorists will be punished for the act. Heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) September 12, 2021

In a tweet, JKPDP President Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the killing and expressed sadness.

Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) September 12, 2021

Further, J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh described the officer as 'brave and young who was at the threshold of service'. Further lashing at the terrorists he added that those behind the killing of sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad in Khanyar locality in Srinagar have been identified and will be brought to justice soon. He also called the killing of the youth cop very tragic.

"We have lost a brave young officer who was just at the threshold of service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for a check-up of the accused person and while coming back from the hospital, he was shot," Singh informed.

Arshid Mir's murder

Caught on CCTV camera, Ahmad was shot dead from point-blank range by a terrorist in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The terrorist attack took place when the martyr was walking in a lane. A very young probationary officer, Arshid was immediately rushed to Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in Soura where he succumbed to his injuries. The wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred cop was performed in Srinagar. The Director-General of police said that the perpetrators of the heinous crime have been identified and will be brought to justice.