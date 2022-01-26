J&K: Omar Mocks BJP Over Removal Of Tricolour; Netizens Ask 'Why Don't You Keep It There?'

Hours after the Tricolour was unfurled atop the historic Clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah questioned why it did not remain there for even a day. He also alleged that the unfurling was just for a 'photos op'.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, Omar Abdullah said, "Tricolour disappears in less than a couple of hours. It didn’t even remain there for the day. Why insult the National Flag of India just for a photo op? Is this what patriotism & nationalism has come to? Photo ops & trolling?"

Tricolour disappears in less than a couple of hours. It didn’t even remain there for the day. Why insult the National Flag 🇮🇳 just for a photo op? Is this what patriotism & nationalism has come to? Photo ops & trolling? pic.twitter.com/xfcTnePKE1 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) January 26, 2022

In another tweet, he shared the Indian Flag Code which mentioned, "As far as a possible display (of flag) from sunrise to sunset" and mentioned that the sunset in Srinagar was at 5.55 pm while he tweeted at 4:09 pm.

Netizens slam Omar Abdullah over Tricolour remark

Netizens reacted sharply to Omar's tweet after the Tricolour at Lal Chowk came down. A Twitterati user asked if he has any responsibility towards the Flag or he just makes comments. "Do you also have any responsibility towards our national flag, or you're there just to make commentaries? Least you could have done was to appreciate/praise those who raised the national flag. But I guess thats too much to expect from you (sic)", he tweeted.

Do you also have any responsibility towards our national flag, or you're there just to make commentaries?

Least you could have done was to appreciate / praise those who raised the national flag. But I guess thats too much to expect from you. — Vikas Mamgain 🇮🇳 (@VikasMamgain2) January 26, 2022

Another Twitter user quipped, "Being a political leader, what are you doing instead of protecting our national flag? It's your responsibility too to protect the national flag even if it's not hoisted by you. Today every Indian will be proud of @TheSkandar for what he did. #RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia."

Being a political leader, what are you doing instead of protecting our national flag?

It's your responsibility too to protect the national flag even if it's not hoisted by you.

Today every Indian will be proud of @TheSkandar for what he did.#RepublicDay #RepublicDayIndia — VIJAY P@V@N (@VJAYPA1B_K369) January 26, 2022

One Twitterati said that even if the hoisting was for a photoshoot it has sent the right message. "You may kindly appreciate the noble intention, please Folded hands. Happy Republic Day, (sic)" he said.

Even if it was for a photoshoot, it has sent the right message across.

You may kindly appreciate the noble intention, please 🙏🏻.



Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 — RK Sinha (@rksinha_india) January 26, 2022

Tricolour unfurled in Srinagar's Lal Chowk after 30 years

The National Flag was unfurled atop the historic Clock tower in Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Wednesday, after over three decades. Social Activists Sahil Bashir Bhat and Sajid Yousuf Shah along with dozens of supporters had organised the flag hoisting ceremony at Ghanta Ghar to mark India's 73red Republic Day. The activist used a hydraulic crane to install the tricolour on top of the Clock tower amid a rendition of the National Anthem.