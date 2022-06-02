J&K: Owaisi Slams Centre Over Targeted Killings; 'Govt Not Learning Lessons From History'

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said that the Modi government should be held responsible for the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that the Centre is not learning lessons from history.

"Modi government is not learning lessons from history. The government is making a mistake similar to what was done in 1989. In 1989 too, the political outlet was shut down, and politicians of the valley (Kashmir) were not allowed to speak. They are making the same mistake," Owaisi said.

He added, "1987 elections were rigged and its result was seen in 1989...They see Kashmiri Pandits as electoral issues and not as humans. They don't allow the local politicians to speak. Such things are giving way to terrorism. Its onus lies on the Modi government, I condemn it."

The Hyderabad MP called the Centre's delimitation exercise "gerrymandering". He also accused the government of sealing the place where Kashmiri Pandits reside to "stop them from running away."

Kashmiri Pandits start migrating from valley amid recent spate of targeted killings

In the wake of the recent spate of targeted killing, the Kashmiri Pandits have started leaving the valley. This development comes after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmir Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Kashmir region to migrate by Friday morning.

Hundreds of government employees posted in the valley also took out a march in Jammu to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. The protestors said that they will not resume their duties as the J&K government has failed to curb targeted killings and provide a secure atmosphere for them.

Earlier in the day, a bank employee from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir's Kulgam was shot dead by terrorists. This is the eighth targeted killing in the valley since May 1.

Another teacher posted in Kupwara, was shot inside government school premises on May 31. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was murdered inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.