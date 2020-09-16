J&K: PDP Holds First Meeting Since Article 370 Abrogation, Protests Against Centre

For the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the regional People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held a meeting of the party leaders in the summer capital on Wednesday. The meeting held at the party's headquarter was attended by former ministers Abdul Rehman Veeri and Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura former legislators Aijaz Mir and PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Para.

“We are here to register our protest against the atrocities that are happening to Kashmiris and also against the undemocratic treatment that is being given to us. This same government is engaging China through diplomatic channels but when it comes to Kashmir and Kashmiris different yardstick is being applied,” said youth President Waheed Parra.

As per Para, “Government of India is lying to the world about peace and development in Kashmir post abrogation of Art 370 when in reality nothing is peaceful. If Kashmir is peaceful why the government is reluctant to provide 4G internet services which is banned for the last 13 months now. There is no development at all, everything is a hoax,”. Meanwhile, leaders of PDP not only demand the release of its Party President, Mehbooba Mufti but also demands release of all political prisoners.

Mehbooba Mufti, was detained by the government coinciding with the Parliament revoking J&K’s special status and bifurcating the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, with the legislature, and Ladakh, without a legislature, in August 2019. While most of the leaders have been released since then, Mehbooba Mufti continues to remain under detention.

The PSA dossier prepared by the police against 60-year-old Mehbooba mentions her tweets in the run-up to abrogation of Article 370 citing “lynchings” and “highway blockade” among others. It also accuses her of promoting separatism corroborated by ‘several confidential reports’ filed by agencies. The dossier also cites Mehbooba’s political journey especially the last 10 years for ‘provocative statements’ that led to ‘incitement of violence.’

It also terms the creation of the PDP as ‘dubious.’ “Green color of party flag reflects radical origin,” it adds. She has also been accused of making anti-national statements and extending support to organizations like Jamaat-e-Islamia J&K, which has been banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Earlier on September 3, senior leaders of the PDP were disallowed from leaving their residences in Valley to attend the party’s first meeting since August 5, 2019.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah tweets about the meeting of PDP, he writes “Good to see @Youth JKPDP make a start with political meetings. Political activities must resume unhindered & the administration is duty bound to ensure a level playing field for all political parties,”. Pertinently, yesterday MoS Home told Parliament that nobody (political leader) is under house arrest.

READ | Manish Tewari Demands Designation Of Punjabi As Official Language In J&K, Cites History

READ | MHA Reveals 'no J&K Politician Under House Arrest'; Dip In Terrorism Since Art 370 Removal