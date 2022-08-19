J&K: PDP Protests Against Voting Rights For Non-locals; 'Rights Are Being Trampled'

Stepping up its protest against the Election Commission's decision to provide voting rights to the non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday staged a protest march in Srinagar and further opposed the inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls.

The march, which was led by the party chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, saw the participation of several PDP leaders who gathered outside the party's head office near Sher-e-Kashmir Park in Srinagar.

While speaking about the protest, Bukhari said that the protest was staged against the electoral demographic change being forced by the BJP through the inclusion of 'imported voters' in the J-K electoral rolls, reported PTI. He also claimed that the rights of the people in J&K are being trampled by such practices.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 from the valley, he further said,

"They started the process of taking away the peoples' rights and diluting public will here on August 5, 2019, and now they have added a new chapter to it by saying they will add non-local voters. They are trying hard to change the identity, democratic rights, and electoral demography of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, but it is not acceptable to the J&K people under any circumstances."

Further speaking about the objective of the protest, Bukhari said that the party leaders are following the directions of president Mehbooba Mufti and want to register a peaceful protest to send a message that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not tolerate this. In addition to this, the leader also expressed hopes that all the political parties and the people of Jammu and Kashmir will come together to fight the move by the Election Commission.

ECI announces the inclusion of non-local voters ahead of the J&K Assembly elections

The Election Commission in a fresh announcement has allowed voting rights to all non-locals in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming elections next year.

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar, while speaking to the media, announced that all non-locals in the Union Territory including employees, students, labourers, or anyone from outside who is living in the valley will be eligible to vote in the upcoming J&K elections.

Notably, the Election Commission's move, which has been welcomed by the BJP-ruled Centre, is facing sharp criticism from the Opposition, including local parties in Jammu and Kashmir.