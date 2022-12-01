J&K Police Bust Mehbooba Mufti's Claims On Personnel's Salary

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that it has adequate funds to pay the monthly salaries of its personnel. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said in a tweet, "Regarding fake news doing rounds on social media that the salary of police personnel hadn't been paid for past 2 months. It's hereby clarified that every DDO has got sufficient funds in salary heads."

The clarification by the police came after some news reports claimed that due to a shortage of funds, the salaries of a section of police personnel were kept on hold.

After this, the issue was also shared by Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Mufti said, "Sad that salaries of those who serve on the frontline have been withheld since two months. One can well empathise with the plight & pain of these families who solely rely on these salaries as their only source of income."

