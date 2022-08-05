J&K Police Busts NC's 'Fake News' Claim Of Farooq Abdullah Being Put Under House Arrest

The Jammu & Kashmir police (J&K) termed the news of the house arrest of Farooq Abdullah and certain PDP leaders as fake and clarified that the police presence is being enhanced in certain places of the Gupkar road in view of specific inputs of a terror attack. Earlier the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) had tweeted NC leader Farooq Abdullah has been put under house arrest after returning from a meeting from Nawai-Subh, organised to protest against the abrogation of article 370, 35A three years ago today.

The J&K police in its rebuttal informed about the movements of Farooq Abdullah, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on August 4 and further stated that their allegedly being placed under house arrest is fake news.

J&K police refutes claims of house arrest

"There is a fake news going that some NC and PDP leaders have been placed under house arrest in Gupkar road, this news is completely baseless. There are additional personnel deployed on Gupkar road on certain places in view of certain inputs of terror attack. Ms Mehbooba Mufti visited her party headquarters around noon time and Dr Farooq Abdullah visited Hazratbal shrine and his friend in Shalimar in Afternoon (Sic)."

'Farooq Abdullah put under house arrest': JKNC

The JKNC stated, "Dr Farooq Abdullah has been placed under house arrest after returning from Nawai-Subh where he had earlier presided over a meeting and said, “We will peacefully fight for our RIGHTS that were illegally, unconstitutionally and undemocratically snatched from us on August 5, 2019."

Earlier Farooq Abdullah attended a meeting at the Nawai-Subh hoping the Supreme Court will cancel the abrogation of Article 370, 35A, "August 5, 2019 marks breach of trust, decisions NOT acceptable to us. We hope that SC will reverse the unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional decisions. Will continue to fight for our rights peacefully."

NC and PDP protests on Article 370, 35A abrogation anniversary

On the third anniversary of the abrogation of article 370, 35A, both the NC leader Farooq Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti protested against the government's move and showed optimism the Supreme Court will reverse the order.

NC stated the party will continue to fight for the reversal of Article 370, "Will continue democratic, legal fight to reverse Aug 05 2019 decisions: JKNC Requests CJ Supreme Court to constitute bench to begin hearings in the matter (Sic)."

PDP leader vowed to get back the flag, and constitution of J&K back and said, "They'll change the flag of this nation just like they snatched away Constitution & flag of J&K. But we've vowed that we'll get our flag & Constitution back. We'll also force them to resolve the issue of Kashmir for which lakhs of people sacrificed themselves."

