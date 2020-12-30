J&K Police Refutes Mehbooba Mufti's 'DDC Members Picked Up' Claim; Sets Record Straight

On Tuesday night, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that two women DDC members of her party were taken by Jammu and Kashmir Police citing "security concerns". This came after the PDP chief claimed that the BJP was fighting her through various Central agencies, and she can be picked up anytime. Terming the ED, CBI, NIA as 'mistresses' of the Centre, Mufti had condemned the recent raids and arrest of several PDP leaders. Mehbooba Mufti termed Police as "wheeler dealers" of L-G Manoj Sinha, and said that they are "executing order of higher-ups."

However, the claims by Mufti were refuted by the Baramulla Police. In their response to Mufti's tweet, Baramulla Police said that no DDC member has been taken rather they have been requested to shift to Tangmarg Guest house by Wednesday. Other members have also been requested who are vulnerable from a security point of view, the Police said.

PDPs two women DDC members are being taken by @JmuKmrPolice to Tangmarg under the pretext of ‘security concerns’ at this ungodly hour. Police at the highest level is executing orders from ‘higher ups’. Appalled that even policemen have become wheeler dealers @manojsinha_ — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 29, 2020

On Tuesday, the PDP chief also asserted that the Gupkar alliance was striving for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's special status within the ambit of the Indian constitution. She was speaking at the felicitation ceremony of the victorious District Development Council election candidates.

J&K DDC elections

The DDC election was conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with a voter turnout of 51.42%. It was the first big election held after the revocation of J&K's special status. The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance emerged as the single-largest coalition with 110 seats, BJP too made inroads in the Union Territory by becoming the single-largest party with 75 seats. The PAGD's constituents- NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM bagged 67, 27, 8, 5 and three seats respectively.

After winning 26 seats in the DDC election, Congress too has decided to support the opposition alliance. Meanwhile, the newly formed J&K Apni Party could bag only 12 seats. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which were headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K.

