J&K: Politics Over PM Modi's Visit; PDP Chief Mehbooba Says 'land Being Sold To Outsiders'

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a political faceoff has erupted as People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on April 25 alleged that the land of the Valley is now being 'sold' to 'outsiders'. It is important to note that this was the Prime Minister's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

While speaking to the media, the PDP chief said, “There is no future for youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Jobs are going out. Our mineral resources, liquor shops of Jammu are handed to outsiders. Our land is on sale. The stamp duty has been slashed by 50 per cent so that the land gets plundered."

“Jammu and Kashmir that gives electricity to the entire country has been plunged in darkness, even during the month of Ramzan there is no electricity,” she added.

PM Modi visits J&K

PM Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including the opening of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel to establish all-weather connectivity between the two regions of the Union Territory. PM Modi, who celebrated the Panchayat Raj Diwas at Palli Gram Panchayat in Samba, said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will get employment opportunities through overall development of the Union Territory.

"The inauguration and laying of foundation of project of Rs 20,000 crores took place today. This will give new impetus to development of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said in an address. He said that it is a big day for speeding up the development of the region. "I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this."

"Rs 38,000 crores of private investment have been received in J&K in two years as compared to Rs 17,000 crores in last seven decades," the Prime Minister said. The Central laws, which would empower people here were not implemented over the years, have been implemented by the present government, he added.

Image: PTI, PIB