J&K Registers An Increase Of Over Two Lakh Voters For Upcoming Municipal Polls

Some 19.1 lakh eligible voters will participate in the election process to elect members for the upcoming municipal elections for urban local bodies (ULBs) in 2023 in Jammu and Kashmir Jammu, which are slated to be held later this year. The Union Territory will hold its first full-fledged municipal polls post the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. With this, the UT will register an increase of 2.56 lakh new voters to the voters’ list, following the revision of electoral rolls.

The final electoral roll published by the Election Commission mentions that there has been an increase of 2,56,488 voters in the last five years. Some 1,657,895 voters were eligible to vote in 2018, when municipal polls were held. Some 11.4 lakh voters are eligible for voting in the Kashmir Valley, while 7.46 lakh voters are eligible in the Jammu region, thus making Kashmir having some 4,01,619 more voters than the Jammu region.

As per data released in the final electoral roll, Anantnag district in south Kashmir will have the highest number of eligible voters in the upcoming municipal polls, with some 1,17,934 voters eligible for the polls against 1,01,423 in 2018. In the Jammu region, Kathua district will have the highest number of eligible voters, with some 65,007 voters eligible to exercise their franchise in 2023 against 54,699 in 2018 polls.

In two municipal corporations across the Union Territory, some 11,92,480 voters are now eligible to cast their vote this year against 10,64,076 in 2018. Both the municipal corporations have seen an increase of 1,28,404 voters in the last five years. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has 2,60,942 more voters than the Jammu Municipal Corporation. The Jammu Municipal Corporation is presently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Srinagar Municipal Corporation is being ruled by the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP).

The preparations for the municipal polls across J&K are in full swing and District Election Officers have initiated the process for training of returning officers and assistant returning officers.

One such order issued by the District Election Officer, Jammu, reads, “The employees working under your control have been proposed to be appointed as returning officers/assistant returning officers to conduct the municipal elections, 2023.”