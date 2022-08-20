J&K: Row Erupts Over ‘Ram Rajya’ Slogans In Kishtwar; Apni Party Demands FIR Be Registered

A major row erupted over ‘Ram Rajya’ slogans being raised in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Apni Party spokesman Malik Mohd Umar has demanded an FIR against those who chanted ‘Har Ghar Bhagwa Lehrayega, Ram Rajya Ayega’.

Notably, a procession was taken out on the eve of Janmashtami in the Kishtwar town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Several slogans were raised by people who participated in the procession on Friday. People chanted slogans like ‘Har Ghar Bhagwa Lehrayega, Ram Rajya Ayega’, and ‘Jis Kashmir ko Khoon se Seecha wo Kashmir Hamara Hai’

Objecting to this, the spokesperson of the Apni Party, Malik Mohd Umar, took to social media demanding FIR against those who made provocative speeches during the religious procession.

Apni Party spokesperson Malik Mohd Umar said, "Kishtwar administration should take strict action against people who tried to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Kishtwar today by shouting communally sensitive slogans during Janmashtami procession. This Eid was a beautiful prelude and a beautiful example of how religious functions should be organised and celebrated. I demand the registration of an FIR against the culprit. Justice is a prerequisite for peace."