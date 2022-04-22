J&K: Security Forces Avert Major Fidayeen Attack; Neutralise Two Terrorists In Sunjwan

Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security forces averted a major Fidayeen attack as they gunned down two heavily armed terrorists in an encounter. The encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sunjwan in Jammu earlier in the day has now come to an end. Following the encounter, the forces recovered weapons and suicide vests from Fidayeen terrorists.

The encounter between the terrorists and security forces began at around 3:45 am. During this, the forces gunned down two terrorists while one security force jawan was martyred and four other jawans were injured. The terrorists were neutralised as the J&K police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station. A vehicle used by the forces was also destroyed in the encounter.

Following this, the forces retrieved heavy arms, ammunition, vests and food items from the terrorists hinting at the possibility that they were prepared for longer attacks. the forces recovered two AK 47 rifles, 10 mags of ammunition, a pistol, one pistol mag, one live hand grenade, one satellite phone which was used to make inter border communication and one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, which the terrorists used during the encounter. Apart from arms, the forces also recovered suicide vests from the killed terrorists. They also recovered two bags, clothes, headphones, medicines, energy drinks and food items like dates and chocolates.

Fidayeen attack thwarted; police cordon area

ADG, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, confirmed the encounter and informed that a Fidayeen attack has been thwarted by the killing of terrorists. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, ADG Mukesh Singh said, “Two terrorists have been killed. They were carrying AK 47 rifles, UGBL and heavy ammunition. We have cordoned the area following the terrorist attack on CISF.” Replying to a query on whether the attack was linked to PM Modi’s upcoming Jammu visit, ADG Singh said that it will only be revealed after further investigation.

The terrorists on Friday morning also launched an attack on a CISF convoy. According to information accessed, a vehicle carrying 15 CISF personnel was attacked near the Chaddha camp in Jammu. The attack took place at around 4:25 am. Following this, the CISF personnel retaliated effectively forcing the attacking terrorists to run. One CISF ASI lost his life in the line of action, the CISF said.

4 terrorists killed in Baramulla

In another attack, four terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter that started on Thursday claimed to have got a major success of the year as four terrorists were killed while two more foreign terrorists are believed to be hiding. According to the reports, the most wanted top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba was among the four terrorists killed. During a gunfight, four soldiers, including an officer and a policeman, were injured.

(Image: Republic)