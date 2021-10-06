J&K: Shiv Sena Protests In Srinagar Against Killing Of Three Civilians By Terrorists

The Shiv Sena's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Tuesday protested the killing of three civilians by terrorists in the Union Territory. In a horrifying attack, three civilians, including a prominent Kashmiri Pandit were killed in Srinagar by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Protesting in the Union Territory, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) raised slogans against Pakistan and has also planned to burn its flag.

"Makhan Lal Bindroo was a chemist shop owner who provided medicines to people and keep them alive. He was one of the oldest Kashmiri Pandits living here and never left. They killed him. They also killed a Muslim who was a transport business owner. Not only this, they also killed a street hawker from Bihar," said an SSDF member. "They are killing Kashmiri Pandits who have been promised that they will get their lands and homes back. Its a plot against Kashmiri Pandits by the ones who have encroached on the lands. They don't want the Kashmiri Pandits to come back and become the rightful owners of their lands. They want to destroy this whole system that has been made for the Pandits," he added.

SSDF slams PDP

The SSDF member has demanded action from Jammu and Kashmir Police against Pakistan-sympathisers in the valley. In addition, the SSDF also slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticising the law and order in the Union Territory instead of condemning Pakistan.

"PDP will lecture about the law and order, but won't talk about the killers. They won't condemn the terrorists or seek action against them. PDP will never talk about Pakistan's plot and its nefarious activities in Jammu and Kashmir. They have an anti-India agenda," the Shiv Sena member asserted.

J&K: Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in Srinagar

In a horrifying incident, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks within almost one hour. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, the first terrorist attack was done in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar and lastly at Bandipora district.