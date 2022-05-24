J&K: SP Vaid Backs Adding 'national Emblem' To Police Medals; 'motivating For Policemen'

In another backing to the Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to drop the 'Sher-i-Kashmir' reference to the late Sheikh Abdullah from the police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid has supported the move, noting that it was a motivating step for the policemen who were sacrificing their lives for the country.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, SP Vaid recalled the year 2002 and said that discussions were underway at that time for deciding on whom to give the medals to as the national-level medals had a limited quota.

"We made a proposal to have meritorious state-level medals. I also wrote to the state government for allowing such medals to award to every policeman in the UT who is carrying out meritorious work that too in a place like Jammu and Kashmir. However, now adding the national emblem and the flag is motivating for the policemen as they sacrifice their lives for the country and fight for the nation", he added.

The former J&K DGP also denied any political angle with the proposal given to the then government for state-level medals adding that it was merely in interests of the police officers.

Conflicting views over changes in J&K police medal

Notably, ever since the UT government has announced modifying the J&K police medal by replacing the image of former J&K Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah from one side of the medal with the national emblem of India, several leaders and political parties have come out in support of the decision.

On the other hand, several opposition leaders including the National Conference have condemned the move stating that it has been done to defame the former PM.

“This decision is taken to defame National Conference and Sheikh Abdullah. The Governments in J&K did this to recognise his contribution post his death. He took historic decisions,” NC Provincial Secretary, Sheikh Bashir said in a statement

Earlier on Monday, the Union Territory administration issued an order directing to replace the Sher-i-Kashmir tag on one side of the police medal for Gallantry and Meritorious Service with India's national emblem. Along with that, it also ordered the other side inscribed with J&K State Emblem to be inscribed as 'Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry and Jammu and Kashmir Police Medial for Meritorious Service.'