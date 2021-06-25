'J&K Statehood Repeal Affected India's Image': Bengal CM Amid PM Modi's All-party Meet

Amid the all-party meeting that took place in the national capital on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had that the Centre's decision to scrap J&K's statehood tarnished India's image globally. According to reports, Mamata Banerjee remarked that there was no need to revoke the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, she added that the 'autocracy' has not helped the country at all. She also stated that the removal of J&K's statehood affected the tourism industry in the erstwhile state.

Prime Minister Modi chairs all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a crucial all-party meeting. This comes as a first interaction between the leaders of Jammu and Kashmir and the Centre after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in 2019. The meeting was attended by leaders of NC, PDP, Congress, Apni Party and CPM. The all-party meeting was called by the Prime Minister to discuss about political activities in the Union Territory. However, the BJP has affirmed that abrogation of Article 370 will not be rolled back. Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also remarked that the meeting was held in a cordial environment and that all leaders expressed allegiance to the Constitution of India.

“The meeting as held in a cordial environment. All the leaders expressed allegiance to the Constitution of India. The home minister apprised them made about the improved condition and development works in the UT.”

The MoS also revealed that PM Modi took suggestions and listened to all stakeholders seriously. Moreover, the Prime Minister also pushed for ensuring that democracy reaches the grassroots in J&K. Apart from this, PM Modi urged all leaders to come together to ensure that development is carried out in the Union Territory and that progress reaches every community and district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Today’s meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir is an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J&K, where all-round growth is furthered. pic.twitter.com/SjwvSv3HIp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

Our democracy’s biggest strength is the ability to sit across a table and exchange views. I told the leaders of J&K that it is the people, specially the youth who have to provide political leadership to J&K, and ensure their aspirations are duly fulfilled. pic.twitter.com/t743b0Su4L — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 24, 2021

