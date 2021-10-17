J&K Targeted Killings: PDP, RJD, Other Parties Condemn Back-to-back Civilian Attacks

Terrorists shot dead two non-local labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, in a third such barbaric incident in two days. The political parties, including Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the People's Conference, have condemned the incident.

In a tweet, NC said, "Unreservedly condemn the barbaric attack in South Kashmir’s Wanpoh, Kulgam that claimed lives of 2 non-locals. May they rest in peace. Our condolences go out to their loved ones, may their families find the courage to bear the irreparable loss."

Former Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she has no words to condemn the repeated barbaric attacks on civilians. "My heart goes out to their families because they leave the comforts of their homes to earn a dignified livelihood. Terribly sad," she said.

Strongly condemning the killing, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajjad Gani wondered how can someone resort to such savage brutality. Former bureaucrat Shah Faesal said that he is 'totally numb and speechless' due to the bloodbath.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has called the Kulgam terror attack 'mindless and cowardly act'. "The attack on non-locals is a serious matter, Govt should take urgent effective measures to stop the civilian killings," JKPCC said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that he is deeply saddened by the killing of two labourers of Bihar in Kashmir. "This is the intelligence and security failure of the double engine government. Due to the wrong policies of Nitish ji, the workers migrating for livelihood are now losing their lives," he said.

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also expressed shock at the targeted attacks on civilians. “This senseless carnage is highly reprehensible which has no place in a civilized society. Just after a day when two labourers were killed in Srinagar and Pulwama, this heart-wrenching incident from Kulgam has once again sent waves of fear and panic among the non-local residents,” he said.

Targeted attacks in Kashmir

On Sunday, two non-local labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district. In the incident, one non-Kashmiri was also injured. On Friday, a gol gappa vendor and a carpenter were assassinated. Before that, two teachers were dragged outside school premises and shot dead. On October 6, prominent Kashmiri Pandit Makhan Lal Bindoo was shot dead outside his pharmacy. Within an hour, a street hawker and a taxi driver were attacked.

In the wake of targeted attacks, non-local labourers based in Kashmir have started leaving the union territory or moving to the Jammu region. Meanwhile, cops have launched a massive operation to nab culprits.