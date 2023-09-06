J&K Urban Local Body Polls: 33% Reservation For Women Proposed

In the run-up to urban local bodies (ULBs) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, PK Pole released a draft reservation proposal for 77 municipal bodies across the Union Territory. In a significant development aimed at advancing women’s representation, the draft has proposed 33 per cent reservation for women across all 1,119 wards in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the draft released, 358 wards, which account for almost 33% of total 1,119 wards, have been reserved for women. None of the 40 ULBs in the Kashmir division have been allocated any ward for Schedule Caste (SC) or Schedule Tribe (ST) women due to their absence in the Valley's population. Likewise, in the 39 municipalities across Kashmir, there are no reserved wards for SC or ST women. An exception to this pattern is in the municipal committee, Uri, the sole ULB in Kashmir that has designated two wards specifically for STs, one of which is reserved for ST women.

As per the CEO notification, population data has been taken as criteria for reservation of wards for SC, ST, women (open category), women (SC category) and women (ST category) for ULB polls.

The notification issued reads, "In accordance with Section 10-A of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, and Section 11 A of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000, wards are to be reserved for women/scheduled castes/scheduled tribes in the municipal bodies of the state. Based on the population data, wards to be notified as reserved wards for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, women (open category), women (scheduled caste category) and women (scheduled tribe category) have been worked out. The principles adopted in determining the total number of reserved wards for each municipal body, category-wise, as well as identification of specific wards to be reserved for various categories in each Municipal body".

A seven-day time frame has been allotted to file any objections against the draft, after which it will be implemented. The J&K CEO has invited objections/suggestions in relation to the proposed notification.

Some 2.56 lakh new voters have been added to the voters’ list for the 2023 J&K municipal elections slated to be held later this year. The UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, which will hold their first full-fledged municipal polls post the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, will have 19.1 lakh eligible voters.