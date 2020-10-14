J&K: With Mufti Released, Signatories Of ‘Gupkar Declaration’ Plan Meet On October 15

Political hullabaloo is all set to begin in Kashmir Valley as signatories of ‘Gupkar declaration’ are planning to meet Thursday.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah while speaking to reporters outside PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s residence in Srinagar said, “We came to pay a courtesy call to Mehbooba Ji since she has been released after a long time. Tomorrow, Farooq Abdullah has invited Mehbooba Mufti and other leaders who were part of the Gupkar declaration signed just before the abrogation of Art 370, last year”.

Later, Mufti took to Twitter on her meeting with Abdullah: “It was nice of you & Farooq sahab to come home. It gave me courage listening to him. I’m sure together we all can change things for the better.”

Sources close to political parties said that signatories of the Gupkar declaration will meet at the residence of Farooq Abdullah at 4:00 pm Thursday which will be the third joint meeting of political parties of the bloc.

On August 4 last year, all major political parties met at Farooq Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar and vowed to protect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Both Mehbooba and Abdullah are among those Kashmiri politicians who had signed the ‘Gupkar Declaration’ before the revocation of Article 370. The declaration was issued after all the regional parties in J&K resolved to be united to protect the autonomy and special status of the erstwhile state.

Pertinently, Mehbooba Mufti was arrested on August 5 last year, the day the Central government abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded the state into two Union Territories. While Mufti was lodged under preventive detention for six months, she was booked under PSA in February this year which was extended later

Following the release after 14 months, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted an audio message in which she said, “I have been set free after more than a year today. All this while, the dark day of August 5, 2019, and the decisions taken on this day kept troubling me.” She added, “I fully realize that the same feeling would have been that of all the people of Jammu and Kashmir. None of us can forget the robbery and insult committed on that day (August 5, 2019) and now we all must firmly decide that what was snatched away in an unconstitutional and undemocratic manner would be restored.”

