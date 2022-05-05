'J&K's Delimitation Commission Used As A Ruse By BJP To Rig Elections Before Voting': PDP

After the signing of the final order by the delimitation Commission in J&K on May 5, Mehbooba Mufti's People Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement said the Government of India is using independent institutions to turn the electoral majority into a minority by using geography and access as a ruse. BJP's former ally in J&K further said this will be the first time in history that elections will be rigged even before the voting begins.

The PDP from day one has looked at the delimitation exercise as an extension of the process started on August 5, 2019 to disempower people from a particular community and a region. The final draft has proved our fears right again. — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) May 5, 2022

"The PDP from day one has looked at the delimitation exercise as an extension of the process started on August 5, 2019 to disempower people from a particular community and a region. The final draft has proved our fears right again. The GoI has used or misused independent institutions to turn the electoral majority into a minority by using geography, access as a ruse. It will be for the first time in the electoral history of the country that elections are being rigged long even before the first vote is cast. It's another sad chapter of history written by the rulers sitting in New Delhi."

"What delimitation? One that has become an extension of BJP? That overlooked the basis of population & acted as per their wish. We outrightly reject it. We don't trust it. Its recommendations are a link to abrogation of Article 370 - how to disempower people of J&K," said Mehbooba Mufti earlier while speaking to the media.

J&K: Delimitation commission submits proposals on the conduct of elections in the state

As per the final report of the commission, out of the 90 assembly seats, 43 will be in the Jammu region and 47 will be a part of the Kashmir area. Additional seats have been recommended for Kashmir migrants and displaced people from the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Nine seats have been earmarked for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) for the first time - Six in the Jammu and three in the Kashmir valley. Seven seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), however, the constitution of the erstwhile J&K did not provide for the reservation of seats for STs in the assembly.

As Jammu and Kashmir has been treated as a single region for the purpose of delimitation, all the five parliamentary constituencies will have an equal number of assembly seats.

“One of the parliamentary constituencies has been carved out combining the Anantnag region in the Valley and the Rajouri and Poonch of the Jammu region. By this reorganisation, each parliamentary constituency will have equal number of 18 assembly constituencies each,” an official release said.

