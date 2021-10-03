J-K BJP Files FIR Against Cong's Abdul Rashid Dar For Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against PM

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday filed an FIR against Congress leader Abdul Rashid Dar over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A BJP spokesperson said an FIR was lodged at Ram Munshi Bag police station against Dar, a former MLA from Sopore. BJP leaders also took out a protest march, he said.

The spokesperson alleged that Dar had made some derogatory remarks against the prime minister during an event of the Congress party.

"This shows the mindset of Congress party and their leadership. We will not tolerate such people who are a threat to the nation," he said.

Such words have hurt the emotions of 135 crore Indians. The culprit should be punished, the BJP spokesperson said.

Polce have assured us that they will take proper action in the matter, he said.

