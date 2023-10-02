J P Nadda Buys Khadi Product On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary, Appeals People To Do So

The khadi industry is setting new milestones every day due to the Narendra Modi government's "successful efforts" for its promotion, BJP chief J P Nadda said on Monday.

He said khadi is a "symbol of our heritage" and appealed to the people to buy "at least one khadi product" and adopt the mantra of "vocal for local" during festive occasions.

"After the prime minister’s call for adopting khadi, the turnover of khadi products is making records. KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) products have become the fastest-moving consumer goods today.

"Khadi village industry also provides employment to many people. Due to this, the country is becoming stronger from the economic point of view," the BJP chief said, adding that Prime Minister Modi is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a self-reliant India.

To mark Mahatma Gandhi's 154th birth anniversary, the BJP chief purchased khadi clothes from a store in Connaught Place. Many other dignitaries also bought khadi clothes to mark the birth anniversary of the 'Father of Nation', the party said in a statement.

Nadda said Prime Minister Modi has played an important role in raising the popularity of Khadi.

"Khadi industry is establishing new milestones every day due to the successful efforts taken by the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is committed to popularising khadi around the world," the BJP chief said.

"On the birth anniversary of Bapu, BJP workers definitely buy khadi clothes and khadi products... I request every citizen to buy at least one khadi product and adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' during festivities," he added.

People from all walks of life paid tributes to 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary on Monday and recalled his role in India's fight for Independence.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country in paying homage to him.