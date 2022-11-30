Jadeja Vs Jadeja: As Sister & Father Support Congress, Wife Rivaba Says 'Gujarat With BJP'

As cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's sister Naynaba Jadeja and father Aniruddhsinh Jadeja are campaigning for the Congress ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, the player's wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is a BJP candidate from the Jamnagar North constituency, exuded confidence that 'people of the state support the saffron party'.

Stating that this was not the first time that people from the same family are contesting for different parties, she said, "There is nothing difficult about this."

Speaking to ANI, Rivaba Jadeja said, "Nothing is difficult for me. It is not the first time people in the same family are coming from different ideologies. I believe people's support is with BJP. My father-in-law and sister-in-law are campaigning as members of that party (Congress). There are not any issues."

While the famous cricketer campaigned for his wife Rivaba Jadeja, his elder sister canvassed for Congress candidate Bipendrasinh Jadeja, highlighting the "sibling rivalry" that has added another layer of interest in the poll after the BJP dropped its sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja campaigns for wife

On November 14, Jadeja attended an event in Jamnagar with his wife as she paraded to file nomination for the upcoming Gujarat elections. Jadeja answered questions from reporters at the event, where he spoke at length about his wife’s entry into politics, labelling it as her 'debut match'.

He also uploaded videos on his social media handle, asking his followers to vote for Rivaba in the upcoming elections. Speaking in his native language in the video, Jadeja said, “The Gujarat election is here and it’s like a T20 match. My wife is making her grand debut in politics on a BJP ticket!"

The BJP has 111 seats in the state Assembly as compared to Congress' 60 seats. While AAP has been rigorously campaigning in a bid to make inroads in the state, Congress is focussing more on the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The state is set to go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 8.