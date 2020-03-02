Jagan Government Appoints Ex-Finance Secy SC Garg As CM's Advisor, Grants Him Cabinet Rank

Amid the three-capital conundrum in Andhra Pradesh, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, on Sunday, has appointed Subhash Chandra Garg, IAS (Retd) - Former Finance Secretary to Centre as an advisor to CM Reddy for a period of two years. The former Finance secretary has been given the charge related to Resource Mobilisation. He has also been assigned the rank of a Cabinet Minister.

The state government also appointed 2009-batch IAS officer Kartikeya Misra as a special secretary for resource mobilisation and institutional finance in the Finance Department. He will be in charge of new revenue-generating projects taken up by various departments, an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said. Misra has also been given the full additional charge of MD, AP State Financial Corporation.

About S C Garg

Garg - a 1983-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, served under the Narendra Modi-government as finance secretary in March 2019. But in July, he was shifted to the power ministry as secretary, without any official reason given for his reshuffle. Some reports speculated that the reason for his reshuffle was him dismissing the proposal of overseas sovereign bond. In response to his transfer, Garg had opted for voluntary retirement from the IAS cadre.

Andhra's three-capital conundrum

On January 20, the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 was passed amid high-drama in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. It proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. Amaravati farmers have been protesting against CM Reddy's decision for several months, requesting Reddy to not shift the capital from Amaravati. Currently, the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) where the opposition TDP has majority has referred the Bill to a select committee, to which the Jagan govt seeks to abolish the Upper House itself.

(With PTI Inputs)