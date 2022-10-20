Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday came down heavily on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan over his shocking 'I'll hit you with slippers' remark. While addressing a public gathering in Avanigadda, the YSRCP chief stated that these leaders have hit a new low by hurling abusive language and picking up sandals on television. 'Even street rowdies won't use such filthy language,' he added.

CM Jagan's statement came after Pawan Kalyan threatened to hit YSRCP party members if they call him a 'package star' again and warned them against making any objectionable remarks against him.

"Who are the people calling me a package star? Is it funny? Call me a package star again. I will break your teeth and hit you with my slippers until it is torn apart. I've shown mercy on you people for a long time now. You (YSRCP) have criminals, rowdies and gundas with you? I don't care, I will crush them with my bare hands," the Telugu star said.

CM Jagan lambasts Pawan Kalyan

In response, CM Jagan said, "Today, the so-called leaders are hurling abuses as they cannot speak about what good they have done to serve the state of Andhra Pradesh. Today, the people of Andhra Pradesh do not trust them. What are they retorting to? They have hit a new low by hurling abusive language. Some people are coming on television sets and picking sandals up and using filthy words. Even street rowdies and bullies don't use such kinds of language. It is sad to see such a state of affairs and call them leaders."

Without taking names, CM Jagan Reddy went on to call Pawan Kalyan the 'adoptive son' of N. Chandrababu Naidu who is 'clearly acting at the behest' of the latter and using filthy language. The Chief Minister also took a dig at the Telugu actor's three marriages.

"We are witnessing how the adopted son speaks the lines his adopted father gave. We have never done injustice to the people of this state. While we are manifesting the 3 capitals for the betterment of the state, on the other hand, we are witnessing a man who is preaching on 3 marriages and moreover asking them to follow his lead on divorces; what kind of an example is that man setting up for the daughters, sisters, and women in our state and justifying it on TV? Is this how you set an example of a leader? Is this how you show the way to a better state?" he asked.

Jagan also highlighted that TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have joined hands in a bid to defeat him in the next Assembly elections and asked the citizens to support him.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)