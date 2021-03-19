Jagan Reddy-led Govt Elects A Vegetable Vendor As Chairperson Of Rayachoty Municipality

After sweeping a commendable victory in the recently held municipal elections in Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in a heartwarming gesture has elected a vegetable vendor named Sheik Basha as the chairperson of Rayachoty Municipality in Kadapa district. It is important to note here that in the recently held municipal elections in the state, the Jagan Reddy-led government had won 84 out of 86 municipalities and municipal corporations.

YSRCP elects a vegetable vendor

The newly-elected chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality, YSRCP's Sheik Basha has one of the most inspiring stories to tell. Haunted by unemployment, Basha, who is a degree holder had some time ago resorted to selling vegetables in his village to make ends meet. However, on Thursday it was announced that he has been elected as the chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Overwhelmed by the opportunity given to him by the Chief Minister, Sheik Basha said, "I thank CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving someone like me the opportunity to be the Chairperson of the Rayachoty Municipality. Despite being a degree holder, due to unemployment, I had to sell vegetables in my village to survive. I had no direction in life. Now, I have been elected to be the Chairperson of the municipality. The CM has given the maximum number of seats to the backward communities in the state." READ | Andhra BJP alleges 'conversion' of sacred site with Sita's footprint; blames CM Jagan

The important aspect of the selection of mayors and chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities respectively is 60.47 per cent of posts went to women and 78 per cent of posts to the backward communities, i.e, SCs/STs/BCs and minorities.