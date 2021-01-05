Jagan's Cops Arrest Andhra BJP Chief, Block Party Leaders From Protesting Temple Vandalism

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday put several BJP and Jana Sena leaders under house arrest ahead of their Ramateertham Dham Yatra against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh. BJP state president Somu Veerraju who was heading to Vizianagaram was arrested in Vizag by the police.

We strongly condemn arrest of Shri @SomuVeerraju President of @BJP4Andhra & other BJP leaders by @YSJagan led Govt. Such high handed actions against peaceful protests over beheading of 4 centuries old Ram idol in Ramateertham show YCP's ineptness. #saveTemplesinAP @BJP4Andhra — GVL Narasimha Rao (@GVLNRAO) January 5, 2021

BJP MP and Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday said that his party and the Jana Sena will lead the Ramateertham Dham Yatra on January 5 against the alleged attacks on Hindu temples in the state.

.@BJP4Andhra & @JanaSenaParty will be leading the #Ramateerthadharmayatra against the attacks on Hindu Temples in Andhra Pradesh on January 5. @BJP4India will always strive to protect the rights of devotees & fight the designs to damage our traditions, customs & beliefs. pic.twitter.com/BEql2y9uk9 — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) January 4, 2021

Earlier on Monday, BJP Andhra Pradesh state co-in charge Sunil V Deodhar slammed the state government for series of incidents of alleged attacks on temples and demanded the resignation of Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. "Yet another shocking incident took place in Vijayawada today. A 40-year-old Sita Mata idol was vandalised by anti-Hindu forces. On December 28, a 400-year-old idol was vandalised. Why is Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy not doing anything? Law and order is a state subject. If he is not able to handle this then he should step down," Deodhar said in a recorded video message.

"In one and a half years of Jagan's rule, more than 150 temples or idols or symbols have been burnt or destroyed. Why is there state-sponsored proselytization?" he added. The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest on the temple premises.

'They have no fear of God': Andhra CM

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday termed the desecration of temples in the state as 'political guerrilla warfare" and wondered who would benefit by such acts. "These people are not even sparing God and dragging him into politics. They have no fear of God nor do they revere him, except that they seek to derive political benefit in the name of God," the Chief Minister remarked without naming anyone after inaugurating the Police Duty meet through virtual mode.

Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) inquiry into the "unfortunate incident" of desecration of Lord Ram idol in Ramateertham of Nellimarla Mandal in Vizianagaram district, State Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao announced on Monday. According to sources, at least 4 incidents of temple vandalism have taken place in the state in the last 10 days.

