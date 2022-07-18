Jagdeep Dhankhar Expresses Gratitude After Filing Papers; 'Farmer's Son Nominated For VP'

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination papers in the parliament on Monday, July 18. Dhankhar was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and top brass of the party for the nomination process.

After filing his nomination, Dhankhar spoke to reporters and expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and BJP leadership for being considered. "I am born in a farmer's family, seen poverty. I would walk 6 km in 6th class to reach school and I finished my studies on scholarship. For India's democracy, this is a major milestone that an ordinary farmer's son like me has filed his nomination for Vice President today," he said.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of the BJP. I will continue to strive for upholding India's constitutional and democratic principles. I don't have words to express my feelings, I never in my dream imagined that I would be given this opportunity," he added.

Delhi | NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files his nomination for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of PM Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/Uk25kCM17C — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

#LIVE | I was born in a farmer family, used to walk 6kms in 6th standard. This is a major milestone. I didn't even dream about this, there are no words to describe: NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar after filing his nomination papershttps://t.co/XZ5EhHtYIv… pic.twitter.com/ZvmSpEu9n8 — Republic (@republic) July 18, 2022

West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar was announced as the NDA candidate for the post of Vice President on Saturday. His name was finalized by the BJP parliamentary panel whose members include Prime Minister Modi, JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh among others. The panel held a meeting at the party HQ on Saturday.

His selection drew the ire of Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. Speaking on the sidelines of an event on July 19, WB Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya contended that Dhankhar has been rewarded for 'antagonising' Banerjee. After his resignation as the WB Governor, La Ganesan, Governor of Manipur has been given the additional charge of duties of West Bengal until regular arrangements are made.

Opposition announces Margaret Alva as VP candidate

The Opposition on the other hand has formed a consensus on the nomination of former Rajasthan governor Margaret Alva after a meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence where all of the major opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, members of the Left Front, the RJD, the SP, and others were present. Alva has had a prominent run helming governorships in several states. She has served as the 17th Governor of Goa, 23rd Governor of Gujarat, 20th Governor of Rajasthan, and 4th Governor of Uttarakhand until the end of her tenure in August 2014.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's term ends on August 10.