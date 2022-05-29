Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes On Abhishek Banerjee For Attacking Judiciary; 'Crossed Red Line'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee of 'crossing the red line' by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations on Sunday. Taking a strong note of Banerjee's statement, the Governor called upon the state's chief secretary to urgently initiate appropriate action. Dhankhar also claimed that Constitutional institutions in the state are 'under attack', referring to the 'reprehensible' comment on the Judiciary by the TMC General Secretary.

"In a public meeting, attacking a judge who ordered CBI inquiry into SSC scam is most condemnable," the Governor said while arriving at Bagdogra airport here on the way to Darjeeling.

Key Opposition BJP slams Abhishek Banerjee

Earlier today, the key opposition in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party had also slammed Banerjee for his statement against the judiciary. The saffron party's IT Cell head took to his official Twitter handle and compared Banerjee with his aunt and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"While Mamata Banerjee is weakening India’s federal structure, attempting to curtail Governor’s jurisdiction, her nephew goes a step further, brazenly intimidates the judiciary, accuses them of conniving, handing over cases to the CBI. Judiciary is the last resort to Save Bengal," he wrote.

'1 per cent of the judiciary'

The Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations in a number of cases in the last one year, including post-poll violence and recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC). Thereafter, Banerjee, at a rally in Haldia on Saturday, lashed out at "1 per cent of the judiciary" for ordering CBI investigation in "every case" in the state.

"I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand in gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary," Banerjee had said, without clarifying the allegations. "If you think you will take action against me for speaking the truth, then I will speak the truth a thousand times," he had said.