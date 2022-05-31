Jagdeep Dhankhar Seeks Report From Bengal CS By June 6 Over Action On Abhishek Banerjee

The 'neverending' political slugfest between Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government has taken a new turn as Dhankhar has now written a letter to state chief secretary HK Dwivedi seeking a response regarding the action taken against Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee over his controversial comments on the judiciary.

Giving him a deadline of June 6, the Bengal Governor has noted the chief secretary earlier failed to take mandated “appropriate action”. Notably, this came on the same day when the Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected a petition which sought suo motu proceedings against Banerjee for making similar remarks on May 28.

Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action & update by June 06, 2022 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced. pic.twitter.com/k12Hl67uqz — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 30, 2022

In a series of tweets, the Bengal Governor claimed that Banerjee made a public targeting of the judiciary concerning the orders of CBI investigation in cases, including the infamous SSC scam further adding it can neither be overlooked nor countenanced.

In addition to that, he further added that a "similar orchestrated" and "synchronised targeting" of a sitting judge, then seized of Nandigram Election Petition, was unleashed by Diamond Harbour MP and many other TMC leaders in September 2021.

"His assertion “if someone wanted to take action against him for telling the truth, they could and that he would, “tell the truth 10,000 times before the camera” is a reflection of a mindset not in sync with constitutional essence and ignoring “Be you ever so high, the law is above you", Dhankhar further tweeted.

Abhishek Banerjee reiterates his remarks on the judiciary

Shortly after the Calcutta High Court dismissed the plea filed against the Trinamool Congress MP for his controversial statements against the judiciary made on May 28, Abhishek Banerjee while repeating his statements again said that 1% of the judiciary is likely protecting some people under the instructions of the BJP government at Centre.

Furthermore, he also alleged that a few judges have indiscriminately ordered CBI investigations in certain cases in the state. Banerjee was also seen justifying his stance saying that he has the right to criticise a judgement and respects the judiciary.

"The judiciary can order a CBI probe in every case and our government will also cooperate with them. But what is their credibility", he questioned.

Notably, Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday while addressing a rally repeated his statements to which the Bengal governor was not happy and said that he has "crossed the red line".

Reacting back to the Governor's remark, Banerjee questioned on why Dhankhar remained silent when BJP leaders made controversial remarks or "insulted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee".

He asserted that a citizen of this country "is free to criticize a judgment".

Image: PTI