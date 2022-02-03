Jagdeep Dhankhar Slams WB CM For Challenging Democratic Rule, Claims TMC Lacks Credibility

With an escalating open war between the Bengal government and the governor, days after chief minister Mamata Banerjee blocked the Governor on Twitter alleging him of making "unethical and unconstitutional statements", Jagdeep Dhankhar has now stated that the claims made by the TMC supremo carries no credibility and thus her role in the state is turning out to become a big challenge for democratic governance. Dhankhar while speaking to the media on Wednesday called her allegations "unfortunate" and said that the chief minister has made the wildest allegations of the Governor tweeting her every day as he has never sent a single tweet to her.

Hitting out at the West Bengal government's performance, he said that there are no files pending on his table and if there are any pending issues, the government has to respond to them.

"Her statement that I order food from the five-star hotel every day is 100 per cent factually incorrect. I ask the chief minister to point out a single document or tweet by the Governor which is abusive or unjustified. Their performance is turning out to be a big challenge to democratic governance. If it is not in accordance with the rule of law in West Bengal, I step it", he added.

Further alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is out reading the constitution every day, the Governor said that she has made an issue of "Maa" Kitchen and wants to go on an emotional note.

Guv had fully rubbished allegations of Chief Minister as outrageously factually inaccurate. Outlandishly engaging in disinformation to cover up massive flawed functioning. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) February 2, 2022

WB CM alleges Governor of making "unethical and unconstitutional statements"

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had blocked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter alleging that he makes "unethical and unconstitutional statements" against her government and administration. Banerjee who held a cabinet meeting on Monday later spoke to the media and said that he abuses the state administration regularly.

"We have to listen to him as if we are his servants. He treats the elected government as bonded labour. Today, I blocked him. I am sorry but I was forced to do this. I have also written to the Prime Minister several on this."

Banerjee also accused the Governor of threatening and said that he calls state administration offices regularly starting from DMs, SPs, and the chief secretary and is interfering in policy decisions.

Image: PTI