'Jagdeep Dhankhar Was Imposed On WB As Governor': TMC Reacts To NDA's Pick For VP Nominee

In its first reaction after Jagdeep Dhankhar was selected as National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate, Trinamool Congress said that Dhankhar was not a governor but was imposed on West Bengal to take political revenge.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, TMC MLA Madan Mitra said, "The moment BJP announced Dhankhar as the vice presidential candidate. The cat is out of the box. From the start, we are saying that Dhankhar is not a governor but has been imposed on Bengal to take political revenge on Trinamool. He is basically a political man and whatever he is doing is as per political vendetta.

The Kamarhati MLA said that his party will discuss this development on Sunday, July 17. "It is clear that the intention of the BJP was to do something total chaos through Dhankhar in Bengal. Whatever our party will think all party members will follow that. The entire situation will be clear tomorrow."

The lawyer-turned politician was appointed West Bengal's governor in July 2019 and has since had a stormy relationship with the ruling Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC leadership has often accused him of acting as an 'agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party', while the saffron party in the state looked upon him as an 'upholder of constitutional norms'.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is NDA's candidate for the vice presidential elections

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President. His name was finalised by the BJP parliamentary panel whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others met on July 16 at the party's HQ.

"NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President of India to be Jagdeep Dhankhar. He is a 'kisan putra' (son of farmer) who established himself as 'people's governor'," JP Nadda said.

The last date for filing nomination papers for the Vice Presidential poll is July 19 and the election is scheduled for August 6.

