'Jagdeep Dhankhar Well-versed With Legislative Affairs': PM Modi Wishes NDA's VP Nominee

After Bharatiya Janata Party and National Democratic Alliance revealed its candidate for the Vice-Presidential elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday. Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter, PM Modi said that the incumbent West Bengal Governor's 'energy and positivity will contribute significantly to nation building'.

"Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has excellent knowledge of our Constitution. He is also well-versed in legislative affairs. I am sure that he will be an outstanding Chair in the Rajya Sabha & guide the proceedings of the House with the aim of furthering national progress," PM Modi wrote in the post, sharing a picture from their recent meeting.

Dhankhar's name was finalised by the BJP parliamentary panel whose members included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh among others met earlier in the day at the party's Delhi-based Head Quarter.

Kisan Putra Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji is known for his humility. He brings with him an illustrious legal, legislative and gubernatorial career. He has always worked for the well-being of farmers, youth, women and the marginalised. Glad that he will be our VP candidate. @jdhankhar1 pic.twitter.com/TJ0d05gAa8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2022

Opposition reacts

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been in public life for more than three decades. He entered public life after getting elected as the Member of Parliament from Jhunjhunu in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, he also served as a Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in 1990. In July 2019, he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal, where he has worked hard and made a mark as a People’s Governor, highlighting issues of public welfare.

While the Opposition is yet to jointly pick a a candidate for the Vice Presidential elections that would give a fight to Dhankhar, key party Congress reacted after the announcement. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh with the announcement of Dhankhar's candidature, acknowledged how it was curtains for Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu. Acknowledging that many a times Naidu got the Opposition 'all agitated', Ramesh wrote, "but at the end of it a good man exits. He may have retired, but I know he will not be tired."