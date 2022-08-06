Jagdeep Dhankhar Wins VP Polls: Yogi Adityanath, ML Khattar Congratulate 'farmer's Son'

As Jagdeep Dhankhar scored a massive victory in the Vice Presidential elections, both Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar stated that Dhankhar's election as Vice president will further strengthen India's democracy.

Haryana chief minister addressed Jagdeep Dhankhar as a ‘farmer’s son' and congratulated him for getting elected to the post of Vice President. He said VP Dhankhar’s appointment is a testament of the strength of Indian democracy, “Born in a middle-class farmer family, respected Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji being elected as the 14th Vice President of the country is a unique example of India's vibrant democracy. Heartfelt congratulations to Hon'ble Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, who has always been leading the issues of public interest and national interest. @jdhankhar1”

‘Country will benefit from your experience’

CM Yogi congratulated VP Dhankhar and said his win will further strengthen people’s trust in democracy. “Hearty congratulations to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar ji, the age ‍ candidate of NDA for the post of Honorable Vice President of India. Your journey from farmer family to Hon'ble Vice President ‍strengthens people's faith in democracy,” and further added, his appointment will further deepen the dignity of the upper house, “The whole country will get the benefit of your vast experiences and the dignity of the Rajya Sabha will be strengthened.”

भारत के माननीय उप राष्ट्रपति पद हेतु NDA के उम्‍मीदवार श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को प्रचंड विजय की हार्दिक बधाई।



किसान परिवार से माननीय उप राष्‍ट्रपति तक की आपकी यात्रा लोकतंत्र के प्रति जन-जन के विश्वास को मजबूत करती है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 6, 2022

Jagdeep Dhankhar wins by a huge margin

NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar won against opposition nominee Margaret Alva to be elected as India's 14th Vice President on August 6, Saturday. Dhankhar won with a sweeping margin by securing 528 votes against Alva's 182 votes.

725 parliamentarians participated in the voting, which rounded up to 92.9 per cent voting in the vice-presidential election. However, 15 votes were found to be invalid, said returning officer Utpal Kumar Singh.

