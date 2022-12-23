Republic Confronts Riot-accused Jagdish Tytler After He Decides To Skip Bharat Jodo Yatra

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused and Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has now withdrawn from the Delhi leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra amid the ongoing controversy with his indulgence in the party's prominent events.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi from Haryana on December 24, and the yatra will be welcomed at the Badarpur border. All the eminent faces and the party's Delhi wing are scheduled to welcome and join the yatra including Tytler.

After withdrawing from the party's walkathon, Jagdish Tytler spoke to the media and said, "Rahul Gandhi's mission is more important than anything else. That's why I have decided not to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Republic TV confronted Tytler on Friday during a telephonic conversation where he confirmed that he will not be a part of the party's march int he national capital. He said, "I will not be participating in the yatra".

A party source informed that Tytler will not be a part of the yatra anymore, reported ANI. "Perhaps Tytler is distancing himself from the yatra. He will not come on the yatra. He doesn't want any controversy to arise again. On the other hand, Tytler is also disappointed that his name is coming up again and again in the 32-year-old case. When everyone is participating in the yatra, why so much controversy over his (Tytler) participation?"

It is pertinent to mention that Jagdish Tytler's name has been involved in controversies regarding the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi.

Over the past few years, the grand old party had distanced itself from Tytler as he faced legal trouble related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots but recently, Congress' love for Tytler has not been hidden from anyone. From appointing him as a permanent invitee to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee to naming him to the Pradesh Election Committee for the Delhi MCD elections, the grand-old party has always showered respect for the 1984 ant-Sikh riots accused.

On December 19, the Delhi Congress held a meeting at the party office in the national capital over the preparations for Bharat Jodo Yatra that is scheduled to enter Delhi on December 24 where Tytler was also present. While speaking to the media, Tytler first evaded questions on the 1984 riots, saying, "Leave it. 'Ye Purani Baate Hai' (It's an old issue)."

When asked further, he said, "Is there any FIR (in 1984 anti-Sikh riots ) against me? CBI has also given me clearance. Some are only doing politics. Yes, I will join the (Bharat Jodo Yatra). There is no question about it. I will be with the party until my last breath," Tytler added.