Jahangirpuri Clashes: Minister Naqvi Slams Politicisation; Says 'peace Should Be Priority'

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi attacked opposition leaders who blamed the BJP-led government after bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for an anti-encroachment drive, saying that officials should understand that "the issue is not about bulldozers rolled for demolition, but it is to stop the rebellion and the rebels."

The political tension has been rising since bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday morning, days after the same location was witness to clashes between communities on Hanuman Jayanti.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders have constantly been attacking the BJP-led government after bulldozers rolled into Jahangirpuri for a demolition, while the AAP, which runs the Delhi govt, has called for the BJP headquarters to be bulldozed.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP's decision to launch an encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, saying that bulldozers must be used to remove enmity.

“This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to the Opposition, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Whether it’s Rahul Gandhi or all political officials, they should understand that the issue is not a bulldozer rolled for demolition, but is to stop the rebellion.” Naqvi asserted that those attempting to destroy the social fabric of India had been exposed time and time again.

Union Minister Naqvi slams Opposition over Demolition drive

Naqvi counter-attacked on the Opposition and said, “They (Opposition) are trying to create confusion. Some people became used to creating confusion in the name of secularism and communism and to create an atmosphere of fear. I will advise them that ‘Provoking should not be a priority but peace should be.”

He further said that “They are trying to make a communal shield in this and sending a message to the whole world that the minority is unsafe here in the country. This is being done under a very well-planned conspiracy.”

When asked about the Trinamool Congress’ decision to send an all-women fact-finding committee from West Bengal to investigate the Jahangirpuri violence case in North Delhi, Naqvi stated that it would have been much better if the team goes to Birbhum where a mass-killing had taken place instead of sending the team to Jahangirpuri.

Jahangirpuri demolition case

The Supreme Court on Thursday in a major decision extended the halt on the NDMC's demolition drive until further orders. The decision was taken by the two-judge bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai who also issued a notice to the central government and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

During the hearing in the Jahangirpuri demolition case, senior advocate Dushyant Dave argued that the case raises far-reaching questions of constitutional and national importance. When the court questioned him on what is the national importance of this matter, Dave replied that a particular section of society has been targeted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the drive against removal of encroachments was carried out to remove obstruction of roads and footpaths. SG Mehta stated, “So far Delhi's Jahangirpuri is concerned, the drive to remove what was lying on the road had started in January itself.” He added that all demolitions were carried out with prior notifications.

The encroachment drive was to continue on 19 April, but happened the next day. This was the fifth day of “removing” what was “necessary to clear the roads,” Mehta told the bench.

Following the violent clashes that took place in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its demolition drive started taking out encroachments in the area to which several people started opposing alleging that it is being done to target a specific community.

Intervening in the matter, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a status quo on the drive further stopping the authorities to proceed more.

Image: ANI