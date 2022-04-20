Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive 'targeting Specific Community': NC Leader Sheikh Bashir

Reacting to the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, National Conference's Sheikh Bashir questioned the legality of such actions. He, however, added that the NC would have no issues with the demolition, had the court ordered the same. He also raised concerns that the demolition drive was being carried out by authorities to target a specific community.

Bashir, alleging a conspiracy in the drive, said, "This is being done to target a specific community. We have been informed the demolition is still on in spite of the court's order to stop the demolition drive. There were no court orders for the demolition in the first place and why did the razing of properties take place only after the riots."

When asked about BJP's stand, not to communalise the issue, Bashir said, "BJP has divided the country on communal lines. How can they accuse others of having a selective bias? When others raise issues, it's communal. It's not like that."

"Officers are not judges. The court is the right authority to give such orders. Is there any such order given? If yes, then when was the order issued? Who gave the order? Why did the government not take action when the buildings were constructed? It's inhumane to raze a building after it has been constructed. People have been left stranded on the road," he added.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind secretary Niaz Ahmed Farooqui has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to stop the demolition drive. He said the demolition drive amounts to targeting a particular community and favouring the rioters.

Jahanagirpuri violence

Amidst incidents of violence reported from across the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, violent clashes also broke out in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on April 16. The devotees in the Hanuman Jayanti procession were attacked by stone-pelters, in which many police personnel were injured.

The prime suspect in the matter has been arrested and the crime branch has formed 14 teams for further investigation. After Amit Shah's call for taking strict action, the National Security Act has been slapped on the five accused.

