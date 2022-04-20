Jahangirpuri Demolition: RJD's Shivanand Tiwari Condemns BJP's 'gundagardi, Anarchy'

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran Shivanand Tiwari hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for inaction over the New Delhi Municipal Corporation-led (NDMC) demolition of illegal structures in Jahangirpuri. Stating that a trend of hooliganism has overshadowed the ethics of democracy in the country, Tiwari deemed the demolition as remnants of mob violence in Delhi's northwest during Hanuman Jayanti.

The statement holds relevance as the NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 20, Wednesday. While the Supreme Court passed a stay order to maintain the status quo in the area, the Delhi HC refused to intervene as the top Court had already seized the matter at hand.

"You are saying that they (Jahangirpuri residents with illegal construction) are accused but it is not proven that they are culprits. The court shall take that decision. If a government starts deciding what is legal and illegal, there will be anarchy in the country," Tiwari told Republic Media Network.

Upon being reminded of the ethnic clash in Delhi's Jahangirpuri during the Hanuman Jayanti procession, Tiwari said, "Why to go to areas where they do not believe in your faith. This is gundagardi (hooliganism). This is like insulting Muslims."

He also mentioned that the treatment of minorities in India cannot and should not be akin to that in Pakistan as the former is a secular country. "Pakistan was created in the name of religion, not India," Tiwari said.

Speaking to ANI, RJD's Manoj Jha opposed the NDMC's move and heavily criticised the anarchy in the system.

"Merely words won't help anymore. One should oppose the government at the Centre and enough political parties will join hands," he said. Pinning the onus on the BJP-led Centre, Jha said, "The time has come and further delay is not the right thing to do."

It may be noted that New Delhi's civic agency, NDMC, began a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, eight days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.

While the Opposition has repeatedly denounced BJP for ordering a biased move in view of communal clashes during Hanuman Jayanti, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Some people are connecting crimes with castes, crimes cannot be justified." In the matter before the Delhi HC on Wednesday, Additional Solicitor General noted there was 'nothing new' in the drive and the authorities' plan to demolish illegal construction in Jahangirpuri was 'already in contemplation'.