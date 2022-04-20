Jahangirpuri Demolition: UP Dy CM Pathak Says 'action On Anti-social Elements Must Go On'

Brajesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh - one of the first states to take strict action against encroachers - spoke to Republic Media Network on Wednesday. Speaking to the channel, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that action should continue against "all anti-social elements, who have illegally occupied government establishments".

Jahangirpuri demolition drive stayed by SC

The saffron party leader made the statement reacting to the demolition drive that was being carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. However, minutes after it commenced, the Supreme Court put a stay on the drive, acting on the plea of Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave. Arguing that an unconstitutional and illegal demolition has been ordered in Jahangirpuri, Dave alleged that the drive was preponed owing to the apprehension of the aggrieved parties mentioning the matter before the apex court.

In the order copy accessed by Republic, the apex court scheduled the hearing on the matter on Thursday, stating, 'Status-quo, as exists today, shall be maintained, until further orders'.

NDMC launches demolition drive in Jahangirpuri drive days after violence

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive and began razing down illegally constructed slums and shops in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. The NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action program comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after eight police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.